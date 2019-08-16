Saturday 23 November 2024

Securities lawsuit accuses Novo Nordisk of market manipulation

Pharmaceutical
16 August 2019
novo-nordisk-big-1

Danish diabetes care giantNovo Nordisk (NOV: N) says that it has today been informed that a securities lawsuit has been filed against the company in Denmark, alleging market manipulation.

The lawsuit is filed by a number of shareholders. The claim is for a total amount of 11.78 billion Danish kroner ($1.75 billion) based on their trading and holding of shares in Novo Nordisk during the period 3 February 2015 to 2 February 2017.

Novo Nordisk disagrees with the allegations and is prepared to defend the company in this matter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk up, as it reports 10% rise in 2nd-qtr operating profit
9 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk to lay off 400 staff in R&D and refocus pipeline
18 September 2018
Biotechnology
Novo Nordisk seeks new, 'disruptive' options to escape US market pressure - CMO tells TPL
2 October 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze