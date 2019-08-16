Securities lawsuit accuses Novo Nordisk of market manipulation

Danish diabetes care giantNovo Nordisk (NOV: N) says that it has today been informed that a securities lawsuit has been filed against the company in Denmark, alleging market manipulation.
The lawsuit is filed by a number of shareholders. The claim is for a total amount of 11.78 billion Danish kroner ($1.75 billion) based on their trading and holding of shares in Novo Nordisk during the period 3 February 2015 to 2 February 2017.
Novo Nordisk disagrees with the allegations and is prepared to defend the company in this matter.
