Sharper competition for needle-free Baqsimi

Approval for an easy-to-use glucagon formulation from Xeris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XERS) is set to give Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Baqsimi (glucagon) a run for its money in the USA.

Xeris shares took a tumble in June, when the US regulator knocked back the PDUFA date for Gvoke (glucagon) by three months, due to a major amendment to the application.

But the ready-to-use injectable specialist has now won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, based on positive results from three Phase III clinical trials.