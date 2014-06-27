Six new drugs recommended for approval by EMA’s CHMP

At its end-June meetings, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended six new medicines for approval.
The CHMP has recommended granting a marketing authorization for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Daklinza (daclatasvir) in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection in adults.
The positive opinion granted by the CHMP for the marketing authorization of Daklinza is supported by a pivotal trial in which the medicine was evaluated in HCV genotype-1, -2 and -3 infected patients, in combination with sofosbuvir with or without ribavirin. The medicine showed convincing efficacy, in particular in combination with sofosbuvir, with an overall good safety profile, the EMA stated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze