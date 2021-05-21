Sosei Heptares hits milestone in Pfizer collaboration

Japan-based Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) has been notified by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) that the first subject in a clinical trial has been dosed with a new drug candidate nominated from the multi-target drug discovery collaboration between the two companies.

Achievement of this milestone triggers a payment of $5 million to Sosei Heptares. This candidate was nominated for advancement by Pfizer in December 2019 generating a $3 million milestone payment at that time.

Pfizer nominated three distinct clinical candidates from the collaboration with Sosei Heptares during 2019, all of which are now progressing in Phase I clinical trials. These candidates have also now been disclosed by Pfizer as: