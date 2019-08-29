SVI takes next step in Alzheimer's research collaboration with Janssen

St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research (SVI) in Melbourne, Australia, today announced the extension of the research and licensing collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), with focus on Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

The objective of the initiative is to develop and potentially commercialize small molecule modulators of microglial function and inflammation. The collaboration was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Janssen takes up option