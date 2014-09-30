Takeda and Seattle Genetics report positive results from Adcetris

Seattle Genetics and Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical have reported positive results from the Phase III trials of Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) for consolidation in post-transplant Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
The results were submitted to the American Society of Hematology for their annual meeting. The data showed that patients with Hodgkin’s lymphoma who received Adcetris as consolidation therapy immediately following an autologous stem cell transplantation lived significantly longer without the disease progressing compared to patients in the placebo arm.
The study compared the use of single-agent Adcetris to placebo in 329 patients with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at risk of relapse. Adcetris is an antibody-drug conjugate directed to CD30, a defining marker of classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
