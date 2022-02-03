Takeda announces strategic leadership changes

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) today announced changes to its executive leadership team to continue driving long-term growth in a highly competitive and dynamic global marketplace.
The leadership changes, unless otherwise noted, will be effective at the start of Takeda’s fiscal year 2022 (April 1, 2022) and these executives will report to president and chief executive Christophe Weber:
Gabriele Ricci, who formerly served as head of IT for the Plasma-Derived Therapies (PDT) Business Unit has been appointed Takeda’s chief data and technology officer, effective February 1, 2022. In this role, she will lead the critical transformation of the company’s Data, Digital and Technology division.
Ramona Sequeira, who currently serves as president of the US business Unit and global portfolio commercialization, has been appointed president, Global Portfolio Division. This newly-created division in Takeda will bring together three global teams and three regional businesses to ensure the company can successfully bring new and existing global products to patients. Specifically, Ms Sequeira will have oversight over global medical, global product launch strategy, the Vaccine Business Unit as well as three regional business units including Europe and Canada, Growth and Emerging Markets and the China Business Unit.
Julie Kim, currently president of the PDT business unit, has been appointed president of the US business unit and US country head. In this role, she will focus on continuing to grow Takeda’s business in the U.S., a key market for the company’s success.
Giles Platford, currently president of the Europe and Canada business unit, has been appointed president of the PDT business unit, which will remain one of the most important growth drivers of revenue for Takeda over the coming years.
