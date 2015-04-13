Takeda appoints Ramona Sequeira as head of its US business unit

Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, the US subsidiary of Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502), has appointed Ramona Sequeira as president of the US business unit.

She will lead all business operations for the USA and will report to Christophe Weber, the president and chief executive of Takeda.

Mr Weber said: "The US is a critical market for Takeda's future growth, and I am confident that with her strong commercial experience and knowledge of the U.S. healthcare environment, Ramona is the right person to lead this important business unit and play a key role on my leadership team. Her more than 20 years of leadership experience and track record of success across multiple healthcare markets, as well as her demonstrated passion for patient centricity, will serve as a critical foundation during Takeda's global transformation."