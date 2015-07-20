Telesta Therapeutics signs $2 million distribution deal with BL&H; sells shares worth $200,000

Canada-based Telesta Therapeutics (TSX:TST) on Monday said it has agreed a supply and distribution deal with Korea’s BL&H Co for its MCNA therapy in a deal valued at over $2 million. The therapeutics company has also sold shares worth $200,000 to BL&H.
MCNA, or the mycobacterium phlei cell wall-nucleic acid complex, is a biologic therapy derived from the cell wall fractionation of a non-pathogenic bacteria.
Telesta will be responsible for the manufacturing and supply of the drug product, while specialty pharmaceutical company BL&H will cover all costs for registration, sales and marketing in the territory. Under the terms of agreement Telesta will also receive a large proportion of the revenue related to MCNA sales in South Korea.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze