The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - April 2022

Big deals were the name of the game this month as some of pharma's biggest players came to the party in the M&A market.

The largest acquisition in April - of known value - can be attributed to UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) as it announced a $1.9 billion buy of US biopharma company Sierra Oncology (Nasdaq: SRRA).

Second in this regard was Halozyme Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HALO) as it revealed a transformative purchase of Antares Pharma (Nasdaq: ATRS) worth almost $1 billion, while US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and biotech major Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) also announced deals.