Torrey Pines Institute collaborates with Takeda unit

The Florida, USA-headquartered Torrey Pines Institute will supply Envoy with compound libraries for evaluation and validation of Envoy’s assays to identify new tools and lead compounds for future drug development. Over the years, Torrey Pines Institute has developed multiple compound libraries containing billions of compounds and the technologies that allow rapid screening of these libraries. Financial terms of the research collaboration were not disclosed.

Richard Houghten, founder, chief executive and president of Torrey Pines Institute, said: “We are excited about this collaboration with Envoy Therapeutics and Takeda. Our expertise with library preparation and screening coupled with Envoy’s expertise in target identification and assay development brings together two powerful technologies capable of accelerating preclinical drug discovery.”