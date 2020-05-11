Trial testing remdesivir plus Olumiant begins enrollment

A previously-announced trial testing Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) immunology drug Olumiant (baricitinib) plus remdesivir in COVID-19 has started enrolling in the USA.

More than 1,000 people in hospital with the novel coronavirus will take part in the trial, at around 100 sites around the world. The trial is backed by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.

A number of immunologicals have been proposed as possible therapies for severe COVID-19, including Kevzara (sarilumab) from Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN), and Actemra (tocilizumab), from Roche (ROG: SIX).