Ubrogepant set to generate global sales of $486 million by 2025

Ireland-incorporated Allergan’s (NYSE: AGN) ubrogepant is currently in pre-registration for the treatment of acute migraines. A large-scale clinical study of 1,700 patients showed ubrogepant to be effective at easing pain and light or sound sensitivity as well as providing nausea relief.
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, forecasts that ubrogepant will generate global sales of $486 million by 2025.
Kajal Jaddoo, healthcare analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Although ubrogepant is expected to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval before the end of this year, clinical studies demonstrated that 39% of ubrogepant users felt relief from symptoms within two hours. Ubrogepant, if approved, will face competition from Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Reyvow (lasmiditan) on the market because both drugs offer a new mechanism of action for treating acute migraines.”
