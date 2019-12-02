Saturday 23 November 2024

Ubrogepant set to generate global sales of $486 million by 2025

Pharmaceutical
2 December 2019
migraine_headache_patient_big

Ireland-incorporated Allergan’s (NYSE: AGN) ubrogepant is currently in pre-registration for the treatment of acute migraines. A large-scale clinical study of 1,700 patients showed ubrogepant to be effective at easing pain and light or sound sensitivity as well as providing nausea relief.

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, forecasts that ubrogepant will generate global sales of $486 million by 2025.

Kajal Jaddoo, healthcare analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Although ubrogepant is expected to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval before the end of this year, clinical studies demonstrated that 39% of ubrogepant users felt relief from symptoms within two hours. Ubrogepant, if approved, will face competition from Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Reyvow (lasmiditan) on the market because both drugs offer a new mechanism of action for treating acute migraines.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA approves new Lilly migraine treatment
12 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Allergan up on good migraine drug trials and financial results
6 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie's cratering share price shows doubts over Allergan buy
26 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Ubrelvy, a new treatment for adults with migraine
24 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze