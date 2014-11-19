UK diabetes patients being denied vital prescriptions for testing strips

Patients in Britain with diabetes are missing out on vital prescriptions that let them keep tabs on their condition, despite repeated warnings, says Diabetes UK. Its poll of 1,300 patients found nearly half had had prescriptions for blood-testing strips refused or restricted.

The Department of Health has previously written to general practitioners (GPs) reminding them not to restrict access to this kit other than for clinical reasons. Doctors say there is a balance to be struck with protecting National Health Service (NHS) resources, reported that public broadcaster the BBC.

In the poll by Diabetes UK, 39% of those who had experienced restrictions to blood-testing strips had type 1 diabetes. While the survey may not be representative of all people with the condition, Diabetes UK says it shows that GPs restricting test strips is a significant issue.