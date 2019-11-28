Saturday 23 November 2024

UK grants Ibrance funding via Cancer Drugs Fund

Pharmaceutical
28 November 2019
pfizer_pills_drugs_big

New York-based pharma major Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has won a positive reimbursement decision in the UK for its cancer med Ibrance (palbociclib).

British reimbursement agency the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended funding be provided through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), a dedicated pot for oncology medicines.

Ibrance is recommended for use, in combination with chemo, for certain women with locally-advanced or metastatic breast cancer, in a later-line setting. It is estimated that there are approximately 3,200 women in England who will now be eligible for this therapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ibrance misses main endpoint in breast cancer study
12 October 2020
Biotechnology
Following price deals, Ibrance and Kisqali get green light from the NICE
16 November 2017
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod expands indication for Ibrance to male breast cancer
5 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Ibrance disappoints on OS in new Phase III breast cancer trial
26 June 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze