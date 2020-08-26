Saturday 23 November 2024

US FDA approves Cystadrops

Pharmaceutical
26 August 2020
recordati-large

Recordati Rare Diseases, a subsidiary of Italy’s Recordati Farmaceutici (RECI: MI), says that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Cystadrops (cysteamine ophthalmic solution) 0.37%.

Cystadrops is a new, viscous eye drop solution that depletes corneal cystine crystal deposits in people living with cystinosis.

Cystadrops demonstrated a significant reduction in cystine crystal deposits in the cornea of the eye and is the first and only FDA-approved cysteamine drop formulation with four times a day dosing. Cystinosis is a rare genetic condition present from birth that leads to the build-up of cystine crystals throughout the body, causing widespread tissue and organ damage and significant impact on the eyes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Recordati granted marketing approval in EU for Cystadrops
30 January 2017
article
Recordati dips, despite posting strong first-half results
30 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Recordati presents positive data on newly-approved drug
17 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Recordati returns to growth, with first-half beating analysts' expectation
29 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze