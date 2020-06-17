Recordati presents positive data on newly-approved drug

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RECI: MI) has announced positive results from the large Phase III LINC-4 study of Isturisa (osilodrostat) in Cushing’s disease for whom pituitary surgery is not an option or has not been curative.

Data from the LINC-4 study demonstrate that a significantly higher proportion of patients receiving Isturisa achieve normal mean urinary free cortisol (mUFC), the primary treatment goal for Cushing’s disease, after 12 weeks of treatment versus placebo.

"The compelling topline LINC-4 data confirm the effectiveness of Isturisa"The findings from LINC-4, the first Phase III study of a medical therapy in Cushing’s disease to contain an upfront placebo-controlled phase, build on existing clinical evidence and affirms the effectiveness of Isturisa in this hard-to-treat patient population.