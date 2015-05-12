US FDA delays extending label for Janssen’s Invega Sustenna

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response letter regarding the supplemental New Drug Application for once-monthly long-acting antipsychotic Invega Sustenna (paliperidone palmitate) filed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
The sNDA seeks to expand the product's label to include data showing that treatment with Invega Sustenna is effective six months longer than commonly prescribed oral antipsychotics in people with schizophrenia.
Invega Sustenna was approved by the FDA in July 2009 as the first once-monthly atypical long-acting injectable antipsychotic to treat schizophrenia and is now approved in more than 80 countries. First-quarter 2015 sales of the drug were up 10.2% to $411 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze