USA's rheumatoid arthritis market to hit $9.3 billion by 2020

The US rheumatoid arthritis treatment market will hit nearly $10 billion by 2020, according to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research.

The market is set to increase from $6.4 billion in 2013 to $9.3 billion by 2020, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This will be partly driven by an increase in the target population, forecast to hit 1.68 million by 2020. The country will remain the largest rheumatoid arthritis player of the eight major pharma markets in the forecast period.

Although premium-priced disease-modifying therapies and biosimilars will enter the treatment arena, they will not be without challenges.