Veklury now available directly from distributor in USA

Beginning October 1, American hospitals are able to purchase US biotech firm Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) directly from the drug’s authorized, which is distributor, AmerisourceBergen.

Veklury is an antiviral drug currently authorized for emergency use by healthcare providers to treat hospitalized adult and pediatric patients with suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Over the past five months, the US government has overseen the allocation and distribution of Veklury due to drug’s limited supply to ensure fair and equitable distribution to COVID-19 patients.

“In the months since Veklury showed promise against COVID-19, President Trump secured the vast majority of the manufacturer’s supplies for the American people, part of the administration’s work to manage scarce resources needed for fighting COVID-19,” said US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar.