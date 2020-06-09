Verity to commercialize Debiopharm's Trelstar in USA

Family-owned Swiss drugmaker Debiopharm has announced that the genitourinary (GU) diseases specialist Verity Pharmaceuticals has been granted exclusive US rights to commercialize Trelstar (triptorelin pamoate for injectable suspension).

The 20-year, extendable agreement gives Verity rights to commercialize the hormone therapy, which is used in the palliative treatment of prostate cancer.

"As we all grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also beneficial that this medicine can be administered as infrequently as once every six months while still effectively"