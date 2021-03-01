Germany's Merck sees blockbuster potential in xevinapant

A major global licensing agreement will see Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) take possession of xevinapant, a first-in-class cancer medicine.

Swiss firm Debiopharm has released promising Phase II data for the candidate, which show a statistically-significant impact in certain people with head and neck cancer.

Under the terms of the deal, Debiopharm will receive 188 million euros ($225 million) up-front, plus up to 710 million euros in regulatory and commercial milestones, plus royalties.