Merck KGaA keeps building with 'superb business results'

German science and technology company Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has reported impressive sales and earnings figures in its latest quarterly and full-year 2020 financial results.
The group’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2020 rose 18.6% to 5.2 billion euros ($6.27 billion), meeting average analyst expectations. For the fourth quarter, this figure was 1.2 billion euros, a rise of 3.3%.
"Our focus on innovation-driven specialty businesses is paying off"Group sales for the year rose by 8.6% to 17.5 billion euros, while for the fourth quarter they were 5% higher than in the same period of 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze