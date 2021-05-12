Merck KGaA confirms positive quarter and promises 'sustainable growth'

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) confirmed what investors already knew by posting positive first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday.

The company announced last week, prior to the full results presentation, that it was raising its full-year forecast based on high demand expected to continue throughout 2021 and a very strong first quarter.

Net sales of 4.63 billion euros ($5.59 billion) resulted in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre of 1.51 billion euros and earnings per share (EPS) pre of 2.18 euros.