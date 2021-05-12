Saturday 23 November 2024

Merck KGaA confirms positive quarter and promises 'sustainable growth'

Pharmaceutical
12 May 2021
merckkgaa-big

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) confirmed what investors already knew by posting positive first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday.

The company announced last week, prior to the full results presentation, that it was raising its full-year forecast based on high demand expected to continue throughout 2021 and a very strong first quarter.

Net sales of 4.63 billion euros ($5.59 billion) resulted in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) pre of 1.51 billion euros and earnings per share (EPS) pre of 2.18 euros.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA keeps building with 'superb business results'
4 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Bayer lifted after first quarter financial results
12 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Lundbeck rises as 1st-qtr beats forecasts
12 May 2021
Biotechnology
Merck KGaA's new Biotech Development Center moves closer
7 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze