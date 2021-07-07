Saturday 8 November 2025

Merck KGaA's new Biotech Development Center moves closer

Biotechnology
7 July 2021
merck_switzerland_ceremony_large

German science and technology company Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has held a ceremony (pictured above) celebrating the topping-out of its Biotech Development Center, currently under construction in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland.

According to Merck, the investment of 250 million euros ($296 million), previously announced in January 2020, will help to sustainably secure capacity and high agility to deliver clinical trial material, contribute to accelerated development timelines of new biological entities, and address the increasing manufacturing complexity of the next generations of biotech compounds in a cost-effective way.

"Commitment to speed up the availability of new medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, in particular in the area of cancer"Peter Guenter (second from right in above picture), a member of the executive board of Merck and chief executive of its Healthcare unit since the beginning of this year, said: “The Biotech Development Center reflects our commitment to speed up the availability of new medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, in particular in the area of cancer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA calls it a day on third bintrafusp alfa trial
24 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA confirms positive quarter and promises 'sustainable growth'
12 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Roche's Hong Chow given wide-ranging role at Merck Healthcare
23 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Merck jumps 6% after reporting impressive quarter
5 August 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze