Merck KGaA calls it a day on third bintrafusp alfa trial

The prospects for bintrafusp alfa, a drug discovered in-house at Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) and being developed through a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), look increasingly uncertain.
Merck announced on Tuesday that a third trial investigating the cancer candidate had failed, and by lunchtime the German company’s share price was nearly 1% lower.
Based on a review of data conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), Merck has decided to discontinue the Phase II INTR@PID BTC 055 study evaluating bintrafusp alfa with gemcitabine plus cisplatin in the first-line treatment of patients with locally-advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC), as the study is unlikely to achieve the primary objective of overall survival.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze