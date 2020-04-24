Positive prostate cancer data for PARP blocker

More positive data from the Phase III PROfound trial underscore the potential of leading PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) in prostate cancer.

Developers AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) have been testing the therapy as a second-line option for certain men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Data released in August 2019 showed the trial met its primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), and a key secondary endpoint.