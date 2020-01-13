AstraZeneca's Lynparza set for new indication, but dyslipidemia candidate dropped

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and partner Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) today announced that a supplemental New Drug Application for Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with bevacizumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the USA for the maintenance treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy with bevacizumab.

A Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is set for the second quarter of 2020.

