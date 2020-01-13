Saturday 23 November 2024

AstraZeneca's Lynparza set for new indication, but dyslipidemia candidate dropped

13 January 2020
AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and  partner Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) today announced that a supplemental New Drug Application for Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with bevacizumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the USA for the maintenance treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy with bevacizumab.

A Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is set for the second quarter of 2020.

Shares in Astra were up 0.2% in early trading in London on Monday morning at 7,662.00 pence

