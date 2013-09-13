ViiV Healthcare presents positive Tivicay results from HIV study

Positive data has been reported from the Phase IIIb/IV FLAMINGO study of Tivicay (dolutegravir) versus darunavir in treatment of adults with HIV-1 by ViiV Healthcare, the HIV/AIDS joint venture from the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), US drug giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Japan’s Shionogi (TYO: 4507).
The open-label study compared once-daily regimens containing 50mg dolutegravir with once-daily regimens containing a protease inhibitor (PI) (800mg darunavir boosted with 100mg ritonavir) in treatment-naive adults with HIV-1. Non-inferiority was demonstrated at the 48-week time point between the dolutegravir and darunavir-based regimens. A subsequent, pre-specified testing procedure demonstrated statistical superiority in the dolutegravir treatment arm.
At 48 weeks, a significantly greater proportion of the patients treated with the dolutegravir regimen (90%) were virologically suppressed compared to those treated with the darunavir regimen (83%). Comparing the dolutegravir and darunavir arms, rates of virologic non-response were 6% versus 7% and rates of treatment withdrawal due to adverse events were 1% versus 4%. There were no treatment-emergent primary viral mutations leading to treatment resistance in either study arm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze