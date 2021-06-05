Wegovy becomes first once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management approved in the USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Wegovy, the brand name for Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) once-weekly semaglutide 2.4mg injection in the USA for chronic weight management.
Wegovy is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for chronic weight management in adults with obesity (initial BMI≥30 kg/m2) or overweight (initial BMI≥27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related comorbidity.
Novo Nordisk, whose US-traded shares gained 2.5% to $82.00 in after-hours business on Friday, expects to launch Wegovy in the USA later this month.
