Pharmacia & Upjohn Drops MS Therapy

Pharmacia & Upjohn have stopped its clinical trials program for Linomide(roquinimex) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis due to an unexpected incidence of cardiovascular side effects.
Eight cases of (nonfatal) myocardial infarction were reported in two Phase III trials of Linomide, and although a third trial had no reports of MI, the company said that these observations had tipped the risk-benefit balance for the drug so that it was no longer an acceptable treatment for MS.
Linomide was originally developed for leukemia, but this indication was dropped when MS was seen as a more commercially-attractive opportunity. The drug has also been tested in diabetes, and P&U is reviewing the data from these studies to look for cardiovascular effects and to see if there is any future for it. Meantime, there has been better news for P&U in the UK (see page 28).
