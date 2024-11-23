Saturday 23 November 2024

PHASE II RESULTS WITH AMYLIN'S AC137

19 June 1994

Amylin Pharmaceuticals has presented interim Phase II data from several ongoing studies of tripro-amylin (AC137) which suggest that the agent can improve post-prandial glucose control in patients with juvenile-onset diabetes. Abnormally high glucose levels after mealtimes are thought to be involved in many of the debilitating complications that are associated with diabetes, such as blindness, kidney failure and neuropathy, and patients with the juvenile-onset form find it particularly difficult to regulate blood glucose using insulin alone.

The new data, presented at a satellite symposium to the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association in New Orleans, USA, last week, provides further evidence to support this glucose smoothing effect of tripro-amylin, following reports from two early Phase II single-dose infusion studies (Marketletter April 25).

In the latest 14-day study, patients who continued their usual insulin therapy and self-injected tripro-amylin three-times daily had lower average blood glucose levels after a test meal than did patients who received insulin and placebo. After the 14-day test period, a statistically-significant glucose smoothing effect was observed at two dose levels tested, 30ug and 100ug. At the 30ug dose, peak tripro-amylin plasma concentrations were within the range of amylin found in the blood of non-diabetic individuals (measured as area under the glucose curve).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze