Phase III Confirms Efficacy Of Accusite

Results of a Phase III trial of Matrix Pharmaceutical's Accusite injectable gel in the treatment of genital warts has confirmed the high rates of efficacy reported in earlier stage trials with the product, says the company.

The data, presented at the 24th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Dermatological Research in Vienna, Austria, showed that in 359 patients with 1,926 genital warts, a per-lesion complete response rate of 77% was reported for the treated group. The overall response rate (combined complete and partial response) in the treated arm was 89% on a per-lesion basis.

When evalauted on a per-patient basis, 61% of patients in the Accusite group experienced a complete clearing of all genital warts, with an 88% overall response rate. The clearance rate was maintained over the three-month follow-up period, reports the company. This factor is important, notes Matrix, as the main problem with current therapies for genital warts is the high rate of recurrence.