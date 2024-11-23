Phase III Riluzole Results in ALS Patients

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has reported preliminary results from a Phase III trial of its N-methyl-D-aspartate antagonist Rilutek (riluzole) in 950 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as motor neurone disease. The results suggest a modest positive effect on survival amounting to approximately three months, but with no statistically significant effect on the rate of muscle function deterioration associated with the disease.

R-PR said it would not disclose details of the results at the moment, but would be making a formal presentation of the data in May at a meeting of the American Academy of Neurology.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disorder that has proved elusive to therapy to date. It is characterized by progressive weakness and deterioration of the muscles, either in the limbs (limb-onset disease) or other body functions such as breathing, swallowing and talking (bulbar-onset). Death usually occurs due to respiratory failure.