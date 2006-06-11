PhRMA awareness campaign on heart disease and stroke

A campaign to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke was launched this month by the Pharmaceutical Researchers and Manufacturers of America, using a wide range of media. In addition to the conventional avenues of newspaper and magazine advertisements or television and radio commercial messages, the PhRMA has set up a web-based information board at www.phrma.org.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease has killed more Americans than any other illness in every year since 1918. There are an estimated 70 million Americans with one or more cardiovascular diseases, with a yearly total cost of $400.0 billion. The text of the campaign poster strikes a balance between: warning about the threat; informing readers that drug firms have reduced mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases by half; promoting the research that PhRMA members are doing; and advising concerned members of the public to speak to their physician.

Links to other useful web sites