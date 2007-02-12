Thursday 21 November 2024

PhRMA endorses SCHIP renewal by US Congress

12 February 2007

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association's (PhRMA) president, Billy Tauzin, has issued a firm endorsement for the State Children's Health Insurance Program, the renewal of which is under consideration by the US Congress this year.

Mr Tauzin said: "millions of low-income families that currently get help through the SCHIP have peace of mind because their children have health coverage and can receive regular health exams and preventative care as needed." He added that the program complements other effective mechanisms, such as the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit launched in 2006 and the PhRMA's own Partnership for Prescription Assistance, which started in 2005.

Mr Tauzin also said that he had sent a letter of support for the SCHIP renewal to the leading members of Congress: House of Representatives Leader, Nancy Pelosi (Democrat, California); Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid (Democrat, Nevada); House Minority Leader, John Boehner (Republican, Ohio); Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell (Republican, Kentucky); Senate Finance Committee Chairman, Max Baucus (Democrat, Montana); Ranking Member Sen Charles Grassley (Republican, Iowa); House Commerce Committee Chairman, John Dingell (Democrat, Michigan); and Ranking Member, Rep Joe Barton (Republican, Texas).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze