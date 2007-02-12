PhRMA endorses SCHIP renewal by US Congress

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association's (PhRMA) president, Billy Tauzin, has issued a firm endorsement for the State Children's Health Insurance Program, the renewal of which is under consideration by the US Congress this year.

Mr Tauzin said: "millions of low-income families that currently get help through the SCHIP have peace of mind because their children have health coverage and can receive regular health exams and preventative care as needed." He added that the program complements other effective mechanisms, such as the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit launched in 2006 and the PhRMA's own Partnership for Prescription Assistance, which started in 2005.

Mr Tauzin also said that he had sent a letter of support for the SCHIP renewal to the leading members of Congress: House of Representatives Leader, Nancy Pelosi (Democrat, California); Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid (Democrat, Nevada); House Minority Leader, John Boehner (Republican, Ohio); Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell (Republican, Kentucky); Senate Finance Committee Chairman, Max Baucus (Democrat, Montana); Ranking Member Sen Charles Grassley (Republican, Iowa); House Commerce Committee Chairman, John Dingell (Democrat, Michigan); and Ranking Member, Rep Joe Barton (Republican, Texas).