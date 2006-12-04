Plethora signs PSD401 clinical trial supply deal

Plethora, a UK developer of products for the treatment and management of urological disorders, has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed major pharmaceutical company to supply Plethora's Sexual Assessment Monitor (PSD401), a device for the measurement and automated recording of ejaculation time, into a clinical program using time-to-ejaculation as a primary endpoint.

The use of PSD401 introduces a new level of accuracy over the traditional method of measurement using a hand held stop watch. Plethora entered a similar agreement with US health care major Johnson & Johnson in 2005. The firm recently published the successful conclusion of development trials on PSD401, which examined both healthy volunteers and PE patients, and established the reproducibility, efficacy and safety of the product and its ability to discriminate healthy patients with normal latency times from PE sufferers, Plethora noted.