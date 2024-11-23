Polish Health Spending In 1997

Polish Finance Minister, Grzegorz Kolodko, has said that state spending on the health service in 1997 will be around 6% higher than in 1996, according to the PAP news agency.
A government spokeswoman denied that the service's financial situation will deteriorate under the 1997 budget, which she said treats it as a priority. However, she said, the higher spending on the service planned in 1997 will not meet the 6% rise over 1996 demanded by some within the service, and an increasing budget for the sector could not be guaranteed after 1997.
