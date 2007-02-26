Friday 22 November 2024

"Positive experience of care for PC patients"

26 February 2007

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that a recent survey found that men treated for prostate cancer feel more optimistic about their condition over time, reflecting their positive experience of treatment and the high level of trust they have in their specialist physician. In general, the majority of patients who took part in the AstraZeneca-sponsored survey trusted their specialist physician more than other health professionals, their family and those in other professions such as teachers or politicians. AstraZenca noted that the most commonly-used therapy in the men surveyed was its own hormonal treatment Zoladex (goserelin).

Over one third of the men surveyed said that they trusted their specialist physician "completely" and more than half said this trust had increased from when they were first diagnosed. This high level of confidence was also reflected in treatment recommendations, although one in five men surveyed felt that they would like to be more involved in treatment decisions and nearly one in three felt they were not aware of all the available therapy options. Furthermore, the study results revealed that patients' desire for information about the disease and treatment options increased post diagnosis. In addition to their specialist physician, half of the men surveyed wanted to speak to another patient with prostate cancer who had received the same treatments as them. Interestingly, while the Internet was not the most popular or trusted source of information for these patients as a whole, it was among those who participated in the survey based in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze