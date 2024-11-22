Positive Patent News For Schering AG

Schering AG remains on the European priority list of analysts at brokers Goldman Sachs, and has for some time had a positive recommendation. The granting of a US patent at the end of 1994 on methods to express interferon genes in Chinese hamster ovary cells has been another positive for the company, say the analysts.

It strengthens its global patented interferon franchise and increases the likelihood of favorable negotiations with US firm Biogen, a key competitor, whose manufacturing process may infringe Schering's patent.

Over a two-day period last week, the company's share price advanced around 62 Deutschemarks ($40) to 1,070 marks (see also pages 8 and 9). The analysts expect long-term sales growth of 7%-8% for the company, and are forecasting compound growth in earning per share of 25%.