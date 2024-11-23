Positive Verdict On Roche's Posicor From FDA Panel

Roche's new once-daily calcium channel blocker Posicor (mibefradil) hasbeen recommended for US approval by a Food and Drug Administration panel by five votes to three. Roche is seeking to market the drug for hypertension and chronic stable angina pectoris.
The drug was recently approved in its first market, the Netherlands, and in Switzerland. The Netherlands is the reference country for the pan-European approval procedure, according to Roche.
Posicor has been classified as a new class of calcium antagonist by the World Health Organization, and it is the only drug known to selectively block T-type calcium channels in addition to L-type channels. It is thought that this effect on T-type channels may confer some of mibefradil's unique properties, ie lowering heart rate without reducing cardiac contractility.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze