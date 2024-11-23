Prenatal Vaccines Under Investigation In USA

Researchers in the USA are investigating ways to immunize pregnant women against Group B streptococcus and H influenza B (Hib), two infectious diseases than can kill infants. Health officials say there is also potential for a prenatal vaccine to protect infants against pertussis and respiratory syncytial virus.
The US National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will spend about $8 million this fiscal year on maternal immunization, with attention growing on Group B strep, which is present in 30% of all pregnant women and is transmitted to around 8,000-11,000 babies annually. Between 5% and 10% of these infected babies die and many who live suffer mental retardation or blindness.
In some parts of the world, pregnant women are regularly immunized to protect their children against tetanus, which accounts for about half the neonatal deaths in developing countries. However, pregnant women in the USA do not regularly receive vaccines since most have natural immunities against the major childhood diseases, either because they had the disease or were vaccinated as children. These antibodies are passed on to children and protect them for the first few months of life.
