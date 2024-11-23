Privatization Moves In Eastern Europe

The Latvian Privatization Agency has announced privatization details of two pharmaceutical plants. The first, the Olaine Chemical-Pharmaceutical Plant in Olaine, is about 40 kilometers south of Riga, the capital. It produces 1.5 billion tablets and 700 tonnes of pharmaceutical raw materials and 600 tonnes of by-products a year. It had a turnover of 4.3 million lats ($2.3 million) in 1993, and a workforce of 969 in mid-1994.
The Livani Biochemical Plant, located 175 kilometers south-east of Riga, produced 3,000 tonnes a year of concentrated forage lysine until 1992, when production was suspended. In mid-1994, the workforce numbered 64.
The closing date for bids for these plants is December 22, 1994. Further information, quoting reference number LV-21 for the Olaine plant and ref LV-49 for the Livani plant, from: Latvian Privatization Agency, K Valdemara iela 31, Riga, LV-1887, Latvia. Phone: +358 49 106103; fax: +358 49 106100/106101.
