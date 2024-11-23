Saturday 23 November 2024

Problems Revealed In Brazil Ampicillin Tests

31 December 1997

Tests by the Brazilian consumer institute IDEC have found problems withthe active ingredient in almost half of the ampicillins made by 13 domestic firms, and errors in product labeling. The tests, conducted at Sao Paulo University's Biomedical Sciences Institute, followed reports on various domestic brands by a quality control organization.

Ampicillins are among the most widely-sold antibiotics in Brazil; there are about 80 different brands on the market. The 13 brands tested came, as capsules and tablets, from EMS, Bergamo, Bunker, Legrand, Luma, Sedabel, SIF, Teuto, UQFN and Luper e Bayer and, as suspensions, from EMS, Furp, UQFN and Wyeth.

The problems are said to include the proportions of active ingredient in various dosages; in some cases this had suffered degradation or chemical change. Uniformity testing found discrepancies with the weights of standard capsules of 454mg-685mg, and 71mg-1.028mg for standard tablets. IDEC pharmacologist Rogerio Renato Silva said this showed a failure to maintain a satisfactory relationship between ampicillin's weight (500mg) and the product's total weight. Most of the problems here came from Bunker and SIF.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze