Procyte Receives Proposal

- Procyte has received a proposal from Scherer Healthcare and Derma Sciences to combine in a three-way merger in which Procyte shareholders would receive shares in the combined company. The company notes that the "conditional" proposal offers one share of Scherer common stock in exchange for 3.4 Procyte shares, and one share of Scherer stock for 4.1 shares of Derma Science's stock. It was also reported that Scherer and Derma have purchased 5% of Procyte's outstanding stock, making the partnership the largest shareholder.