Profits And Sales Advance At Bayer In 1996 First Half

Cantab Building For The Future

Cantab Pharmaceuticals of the UK has had a busy first six months, with a number of key events. The firm successfully completed an equity placing, raising L25.7 million 9$39.9 million), net of expenses, it has entered into a L24 million collaboration with SmithKline Biologicals, and has undergone some major management changes.

"Following the closing of a successful equity financing in July, Cantab is now in its strongest cash position to date, enabling the company to continue advancing its product programs rapidly towards commercialization," commented Sir John Collins, Cantab's chairman.