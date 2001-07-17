Prolinx raises $16.8 million

Prolinx, a privately-held biotechnology firm based near Seattle, USA,has announced the closing of a $16.8 million preferred stock offering. New investors participating in the financing included Stephens Group and Wheatley Partners, while existing backers such as Axiom Venture Partners, Javelin Capital, MDS Ventures Pacific and Sofinnova Ventures also took part.
The company said that it will use the proceeds from the placement to finance new product releases, including a protein microarray product line and a series of molecular interaction analysis systems for label-free detection in bioresearch and drug discovery.
Jim Mahoney, Prolinx' chief executive, said that the company has a significant technology portfolio,'' adding that with "the evolution of bioresearch and drug discovery towards the analysis of proteins and other complex systems, the demand for Prolinx technologies and products is increasing."
