ProNAi and Novosom accord on DNAi-based cancer therapeutics

Michigan, USA-based ProNai Therapeutics has entered into a collaboration with Germany's Novosom AG to enable successful deliver of DNA interferon-based cancer therapeutics.
Under the terms of the deal, ProNai will license the German firm's SMARTICLES liposome technology for use in all human disease targeted by the US group's PNT100 drug candidate. The accord comprises of an upfront payment, milestones and royalties, in the form of cash and equity. ProNAi will also retain an option for four additional DNAi targets.
Commenting on the collaboration, ProNAi chief executive Richard Gill said that "the successful delivery of nucleic acid-based drugs has been the 'holy grail' of the industry for many years, and we are confident that our combined approach will yield promising outcomes."
