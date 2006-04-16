Protherics: healthy cash flow after CytoFab deal

In a pre-closing statement ahead of its fiscal-year results anouncement, UK-based Protherics says its underlying business has continued to perform well, with revenues for the 12 months ended March 31, 2006, expected to be approximately L16.0 million ($27.8 million), excluding any contribution from CytoFab.
The London-based biopharmaceutical company focused on critical care and oncology, says that sales of its rattlesnake antivenom, CroFab, met expectations, while DigiFab, its treatment for digoxin overdose, earned approximately L3.6 million despite the firm's US distribution partner, Fougera, continuing to reduce its average inventory levels. Protherics noted that the approval of its Chesapeake Biological Laboratories site at the start of 2005, as a second fill and freeze-drying facility for CroFab, will allow it to meet current market demand.
For the year-ending 31 March, 2006, the key event for the group was the $195.0 million licensing deal it signed with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca for the global development and commercialization of Protherics' anti-sepsis product, CytoFab (Marketletter December 19, 2005). The deal, which could transform the small UK group by fueling its entire pipeline, has been described as the largest transaction in anti-infectives in the last 10 years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze