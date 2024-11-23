Provigil Cleared In UK

Cephalon has been granted a license to market its narcolepsy drugProvigil (modafinil) in the UK. This is first time that Cephalon has had a product approved, and the company said it planned to launch it as soon as manufacturing arrangements are finalized with the UK authorities. Modafinil is the first narcolepsy drug to be approved there for 40 years.
Cephalon licenses modafinil from the French firm Laboratoires Lafon (which already sells it in its home market) for sale in the UK, Japan, Mexico, the USA and Ireland, and marketing applications are pending in the latter two countries.
